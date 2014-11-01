Zuckerberg Shirt.

"I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible

about anything except how to best serve this community."



— Mark Zuckerberg

Decisions, Decisions, Decisions, …

Steve Jobs is famous for his signature turtleneck shirt by Japanese Designer Issey Miyake. Barack Obama has a reduced set of suits. Why? They try to make as few unnecessary decisions as possible.

Brunello Cucinelli

Mark Zuckerberg sources his shirts from Italian fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli. Each shirt costs between 300 and 400 dollars.

But they are special orders and are not available for purchase to the general public.

From Idea to Replica

Since there is no way to get at original shirts from Mark Zuckerberg we set out to design & produce high quality replicas that are as close to the original as possible.



On top of that we are able to deliver them at about 10% of the cost of the original including an eight year warranty.

The only Shirt you will ever need

It’s grey and it always will be. One t-shirt to wear every day, in a simple zucker-grey tone to stand out in quality & fit.



The Zuckerberg Shirt is available at a price that allows us to use high quality materials and production methods as well as responsible suppliers with true respect for people and the planet. Without compromises.



The mercerized combed cotton makes it so soft, your skin will thank you. Get yours for € 40.00 including shipping (within US & Europe).

Product Specs

Fabric 100 % mercerized combed cotton, made in italy (extra soft) Weight 180g per m² (20% more than industry standard) Color zucker-grey tones, melange (sale e pepe) Stitching double-stitched with PEGASUS EX3215-03 Serger

Fabric 100% cotton, 100% mercerized, 100% made in Italy

The mercerisation process is used in high-end cotton products and results in a softer fabric that creates a better feeling experience.



Even the color-depth increases significantly and endures over multiple washing cycles. Our fabric is made in italy, to ensure the highest quality standards and to come as close as possible to mark's shirt.







Spinning Combing instead of carding.

To prepare our italian fabric for spinning, we use an elaborated method called combing which guarantees a smoother yarn and more aligned fibers than normal combing.







Stitching Handmade in the EU.

Within the use of modern technology like the “PEGASUS EX3215-03 Serger 2-Needle 5-Thread” in alignment of the fine handcraft of our european textile workers we put things together via double-stitched seams.







Free shipping in the EU & USA We’re shipping worldwide.



We love simplicity. For that very reason we ship our packages for free in the entire European Union and United States of America.







Eight Year Warranty We love to hear from you.

We believe in the praised quality and durability of our products and guarantee it for up to eight years.



A promise entirely rare in the textile industry and usually restricted to luxury goods.







Affordable without Compromise $40 and still responsibly produced in the EU.

Our philosophy is to spread the idea of simplicity to everyone. Unlike large retail chains we sell directly to you. This allows us to produce a high quality shirt for an affordable price without compromise.







XS S M L XL XXL Chest 43 cm 46 cm 49 cm 52 cm 55 cm 58 cm Body 68 cm 70 cm 72 cm 74 cm 76 cm 78 cm Neck 16.5 cm 17 cm 17.5 cm 18 cm 18.5 cm 19 cm Sleeve 16.5 cm 17.5 cm 18.5 cm 19.5 cm 20.5 cm 21.5 cm

This web store is operated by Klaus Buch and not affiliated with Mark Zuckerberg or Facebook



1% of the revenue generated through shirt sales are donated to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative